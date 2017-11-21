Northwoods Adventure: Nisswa Lake Park

The noises of bulldozers and chainsaws have taken over the waterfront in Nisswa in anticipation of a new park that is 10 years in the making.

The park along Nisswa Lake will include a number of trails, an amphitheater, and other usable amenities for park goers. The new development is an effort to bridge the figurative and literal gap between the waterfront and the businesses in downtown Nisswa.

The Nisswa Lake Park will add to the already popular trails and attractions in the town, meaning tourists from Gull Lake and other surrounding lakes will have easier access to downtown.

The majority of the project is expected to be completed in the spring.