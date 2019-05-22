Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Hosts Pitch Hit & Run Competition

It’s a test of three simple skills… pitching, hitting, and running.

“Today we held our sectional Pitch Hit & Run competition,” Amber Hynes, Bemidji Jaycees Public Relations VP, said. “This was a competition for all of the kids that qualified at a local level to compete at the sectional level.”

Kids from a variety of ages tested their baseball and softball skills with the hopes of advancing from Bemidji to Target Field, and then possibly the MLB’s all-star weekend in Cleveland later this July.

So, how exactly do they test the three basic skills of baseball?

“So, not only are they measured by distance, but also by accuracy,” Hynes said. “They try to hit the ball as close to center field as possible, so the closer they hit it to the middle of the field the better, and distance plays a factor into that as well.”

Then for pitching each competitor gets five throws to hit a strike zone as many times as possible. Finally, the running portion is tested by timing competitors as they run from second base to home plate.

The different events at Pitch Hit & Run are simple and even if you’ve never played baseball or softball you still have a chance to compete.

“This is my first year doing Pitch Hit & Run,” Ty Grinsteiner, a competitor, said. “It’s great, it’s fun, and you should do it.”

“They don’t have to have any baseball experience at all to compete,” Hynes said. “There’s no chance of getting hit by the ball so it’s very safe. It’s an introductory way to get them involved with baseball, and just see where they are at and what skills they have to work on.”

The Bemidji Jaycees host the sectional pitch hit & run event every year, and they’re hoping to see one of their local athletes advance to the big stage.