Northwest Continuum of Care Awarded Over $1.7 Million to Fight Homelessness

The Northwest Continuum of Care will be receiving over $1.7 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The NWCoC is a regional planning organization committed to ending homelessness in northwest Minnesota with the help of stakeholders.

According to a release from the Northwest Minnesota Foundation in Bemidji, which serves as the collaborative applicant for the group, funding will support multiple projects in the area:

$265,89 to Bi-County Community Action Program (BiCAP) to provide supportive housing to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, including a project dedicated to serving Indigenous populations.

$55,500 to Center City Housing Corporation to provide supportive housing to households living through homelessness.

$38,337 to support the Minnesota Homeless Management Information System to collect information to evaluate key system performance measures and monitor overall homeless response system improvements, including a youth-centered project.

$442,603 to Inter-County Community Council (ICCC) to provide supportive housing; of this, $408,859 is dedicated to serving youth aged 16 to 24 across 11 of the 12 counties in northwest Minnesota.

$322,015 for the Northwest Indian Community Development Center to provide a culturally informed supportive housing program for youth aged 16 to 24.

$136,655 to Northwest Minnesota Foundation, for NWCoC planning and Coordinated Entry services.

$326,286 to Tri-Valley Opportunity Council to provide supportive housing, including a project dedicated to serving people fleeing intimate partner violence.

$127,728 to Violence Intervention Project to provide supportive housing to people feeling intimate partner violence.

More information about the NWCoC can be found here.

