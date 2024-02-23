Lakeland PBS

Northome/Kelliher Girls’ B-Ball Beats Cass Lake-Bena; Mustangs’ Thayer Gets to 1,000 Pts.

Lakeland News — Feb. 22 2024

In girls’ basketball on Thursday, there was a huge crowd on hand for a top 15 Class A match-up as 11th-ranked Cass Lake-Bena was on the road at 8th-ranked Northome/Kelliher, where Section 8 tournament seeding was on the line.

When the dust settled, Northome/Kelliher would come out on top 67-56 over Cass Lake-Bena. The Mustangs beat the Panthers twice on the season and pick up their 8th win in a row. They’ll likely get the top seed in the east division of the Section 8A tournament.

Northome/Kelliher’s Ella Thayer scored her 1,000th career point in Thursday’s game.

By — Lakeland News

