Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference Holds Week 0 Event in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference held its second annual “Week Zero” event in Brainerd last weekend. 24 teams from across northern Minnesota and North Dakota took the opportunity to gather, compete, and test out their new creations.

On the first Saturday of 2024, the NMRC released the details on the game every team plays, and after six weeks of prep, 24 one-of-a-kind robots were finally put to the test. However, while Week 0 is still a competition, it’s more about seeing what works and what needs some tweaking.

Riverside Elementary’s gymnasium was packed last weekend, as teams from all over Minnesota filed in to see the magic happen at the NMRC’s event. And although this event was a mere appetizer compared to ones later this season – where over 50 teams fill up arenas – the camaraderie and passion among teams was on full display, and it’s those interpersonal relationships developed through competing that many kids believe transfer over to other walks of life.

The NMRC’s competitive season will feature major events in Duluth, Grand Forks, and St. Cloud.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today