Lakeland PBS

Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference Holds Week 0 Event in Brainerd

Miles WalkerFeb. 20 2024

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference held its second annual “Week Zero” event in Brainerd last weekend. 24 teams from across northern Minnesota and North Dakota took the opportunity to gather, compete, and test out their new creations.

On the first Saturday of 2024, the NMRC released the details on the game every team plays, and after six weeks of prep, 24 one-of-a-kind robots were finally put to the test. However, while Week 0 is still a competition, it’s more about seeing what works and what needs some tweaking.

Riverside Elementary’s gymnasium was packed last weekend, as teams from all over Minnesota filed in to see the magic happen at the NMRC’s event. And although this event was a mere appetizer compared to ones later this season – where over 50 teams fill up arenas – the camaraderie and passion among teams was on full display, and it’s those interpersonal relationships developed through competing that many kids believe transfer over to other walks of life.

The NMRC’s competitive season will feature major events in Duluth, Grand Forks, and St. Cloud.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

Brainerd Dance Wins 1st State Title in 25 Years in High Kick

New Shuttle Service Coming to Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport

Brainerd Boys B-Ball Makes it 5 in a Row with Win Over Fergus Falls

Mild Winter Netting Mixed Results in Crow Wing County

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.