Northern Lights Casino Issues Refunds After Ice Cube Concert is Canceled

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A recent cancellation of a rap concert at a Walker casino has caused an outcry from attendees wishing to receive compensation for their tickets.

On Friday, June 9th Northern Lights Casino held a concert featuring rapper Ice Cube on their outdoor stage. A passing storm initially postponed the concert, with the casino later stating that refunds would not be issued.

Later, on June 14th, Northern Lights Casino announced via their social media that refunds for the cancelled concert would be distributed to those who attended the event.

“I’m just glad everybody’s getting their money back and Northern Lights did the right thing,” said concertgoer Eddie Thomas.

“I was pretty bummed out, I had been a fan of Ice Cube for a long time,” said concertgoer Katie Rutledge, “I’m glad Northern Lights did the right thing and give out refunds.”

Concert goers that paid via credit card can expect to be refunded within 10 business days, while those who paid in cash will need to visit the casino’s cage cashier by 8 a.m. on June 16th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today