Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Northern Lakes blanked Morris/Benson Area 7-0 on Thursday and advance to the Section 6A finals. The Lightning will face 1-seed Fergus Falls next Tuesday in Alexandria.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today