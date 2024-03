Click to print (Opens in new window)

In the Section 6A championship, Northern Lakes was looking for their first trip to state since 2021 and took on 1-seed Alexandria. The Cardinals got after them early, and they went on to take it 6-1 over the Lightning, clinching their third consecutive state tournament berth.

