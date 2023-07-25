New Walleye Slot for Mille Lacs Lake Starting Aug. 1

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The walleye slot limit on Mille Lacs Lake is expanding soon. The minimum length of walleye anglers there can keep drops from 21 to 20 inches beginning August 1.

Mille Lacs’ one-fish limit will remain in place, but the change allows anglers to keep one walleye between 20-23 inches or one longer than 28. The previous limit was one walleye 21-23 inches or one longer than 28. Regulations for all other species on the lake remain unchanged.

New walleye regulations will be announced in November for the winter season, which begins December 1.

