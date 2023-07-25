Lakeland PBS

New Walleye Slot for Mille Lacs Lake Starting Aug. 1

Lakeland News — Jul. 25 2023

The walleye slot limit on Mille Lacs Lake is expanding soon. The minimum length of walleye anglers there can keep drops from 21 to 20 inches beginning August 1.

Mille Lacs’ one-fish limit will remain in place, but the change allows anglers to keep one walleye between 20-23 inches or one longer than 28. The previous limit was one walleye 21-23 inches or one longer than 28. Regulations for all other species on the lake remain unchanged.

New walleye regulations will be announced in November for the winter season, which begins December 1.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Fishing Tips 2023: Jigs

Walker Angler’s Body Found in Leech Lake

Fishing Tips 2023: Hair Jigs

Update: Plane Crashes into Mille Lacs Lake During Water Landing

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.