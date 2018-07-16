New MN ID’s Make Debut

Minnesota driver’s licenses are about to get a facelift beginning August 6.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, state officials unveiled the new state ID designs. This is the first time since 2004 that the states licenses have been updated.

What is new about theses ID’s is the vertical and horizontal designs along with new state branding. The vertical design will be for those under 21, so that it makes it easier for businesses to identify minors who are prohibited from purchasing certain products.

Different color headings will also identify instruction permits, commercial driver’s licenses and other card types.

The new cards will also have a variety of security features.

Minnesotans will not be required to get a new license until your current one expires or you move or change your name.

These new drivers licenses will not be REAL ID’s. To get a REAL ID, Minnesotans can start applying for one beginning in October.