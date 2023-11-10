Lakeland PBS

New Highway 25 Bridge in Brainerd Set to Open Friday, Nov. 10

Sammy HolladayNov. 9 2023

After taking seven months to build, the new Highway 25 bridge in Brainerd is set to open tomorrow, Nov. 10.

The bridge will sit over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway line. The new bridge is set to last over 60 years, reducing maintenance costs, improving safety and access, and also improving overall drainage. It will also help bring things back to normal for locals who are used to the route.

The project in total cost $6.4 million. There will also be pedestrian access that extends to 28th Street.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Sammy Holladay

Related Posts

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls’ Hockey Preps for Season Opener vs. Buffalo

Cass Co. Not Expected to Renew Inmate Housing Contract with Crow Wing Co.

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Brainerd Later This Month

Brainerd Football Ends Season in Heartbreaking Loss to Alexandria in 8AAAAA Final

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.