New Highway 25 Bridge in Brainerd Set to Open Friday, Nov. 10

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After taking seven months to build, the new Highway 25 bridge in Brainerd is set to open tomorrow, Nov. 10.

The bridge will sit over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway line. The new bridge is set to last over 60 years, reducing maintenance costs, improving safety and access, and also improving overall drainage. It will also help bring things back to normal for locals who are used to the route.

The project in total cost $6.4 million. There will also be pedestrian access that extends to 28th Street.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today