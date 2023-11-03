Lakeland PBS

New Baxter Recovery Center in the Works After City Council Approval

Miles WalkerNov. 3 2023

A homeless and recovery resource center is in the works in Baxter after the Baxter City Council approved Lighthouse Beginnings’ zoning amendment and conditional use permit request late last month.

The city noted that the open arms community center would provide a supportive, sober, safe environment that will assist individuals with putting their lives back together and to provide the resources needed to do that – all of which Jesse Jones, Lighthouse Beginning’s executive director is driven to supply the community with.

“It’s just that my heart is for the people,” said Jones. “My heart is to say, ‘look, if someone like me can make it out, so can you.’ And when I say ‘someone like me,’ I mean ‘someone like us,’ because I’m still just like them, right? I’m just a little bit further along in the process. I just clinged on to the help and I just clinged on to the resources. And so, I just want to be able to say, ‘Hey, I did it. My staff has done it. So can you.'”

We’ll have more on this story at a later date.

