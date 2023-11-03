New Baxter Recovery Center in the Works After City Council Approval

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A homeless and recovery resource center is in the works in Baxter after the Baxter City Council approved Lighthouse Beginnings’ zoning amendment and conditional use permit request late last month.

The city noted that the open arms community center would provide a supportive, sober, safe environment that will assist individuals with putting their lives back together and to provide the resources needed to do that – all of which Jesse Jones, Lighthouse Beginning’s executive director is driven to supply the community with.

“It’s just that my heart is for the people,” said Jones. “My heart is to say, ‘look, if someone like me can make it out, so can you.’ And when I say ‘someone like me,’ I mean ‘someone like us,’ because I’m still just like them, right? I’m just a little bit further along in the process. I just clinged on to the help and I just clinged on to the resources. And so, I just want to be able to say, ‘Hey, I did it. My staff has done it. So can you.'”

We’ll have more on this story at a later date.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today