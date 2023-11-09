Lakeland PBS

Nevis Football Returns to State Riding High-Powered Offense & Suffocating Defense

Charlie YaegerNov. 9 2023

Nevis football is back in the high school state football tournament for the first time since 2017. Their reward is a matchup with the defending 9-Player state champion Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers, who are currently riding a 24-game win streak into Thursday night’s quarterfinal game.

But the Tigers aren’t too shabby, either, as they’re sporting a perfect 10-0 record thanks to an offense that’s averaging 52 points a game and a defense that has only allowed one touchdown all season. This, coupled with the support of their tight-knit community, has the team believing they can earn a trip to the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium next week.

Their game against Mountain Iron-Buhl starts at 6 PM on Thursday, Nov. 9 at Grand Rapids High School.

By — Charlie Yaeger

