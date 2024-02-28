Nevis Boys’ Basketball Beats Pine River-Backus 91-49 in Battle of the Tigers
In boys’ hoops, Pine River-Backus was looking for its second-straight win on Thursday where they hosted Nevis, winners in seven of their last nine games.
Nevis defeated Pine River-Backus 91-49 in the battle of the Tigers. Nevis finishes their season 19-7 and now await seeding for Section 5A playoffs. Pine River has one more game to finish out their year, a match-up at home against Swanville on Friday.
