Nevis Boys’ Basketball Beats Pine River-Backus 91-49 in Battle of the Tigers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In boys’ hoops, Pine River-Backus was looking for its second-straight win on Thursday where they hosted Nevis, winners in seven of their last nine games.

Nevis defeated Pine River-Backus 91-49 in the battle of the Tigers. Nevis finishes their season 19-7 and now await seeding for Section 5A playoffs. Pine River has one more game to finish out their year, a match-up at home against Swanville on Friday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today