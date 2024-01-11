Lakeland PBS

Names of Suspect, Victims Involved in Cloquet Motel Shooting Released

Lakeland News — Jan. 10 2024

Authorities have released the names of those involved in the Monday night shooting at the Super 8 motel in Cloquet.

The 32-year-old suspect in the shooting has been identified as Elliot Lenius of Ramsey. He was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim located inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the motel has been identified as Patrick Jeffery Roer of Deer River. The 22-year-old hotel clerk has been identified as Shelby Marie Trettel of Cloquet.

Authorities to have used hotel surveillance video to confirm Lenius was the shooter. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shootings, or if there was any connection between the suspect and the victims.

