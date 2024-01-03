Lakeland PBS

Name of Man Who Drowned at NW Angle on Lake of the Woods Released

Nathan Green — Jan. 2 2024

The name of a man who drowned at the Northwest Angle on Lake of the Woods last Thursday has been released.

The Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office reports that the victim was identified as 78-year-old John Frey from Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin.

Authorities were notified at around 8:12 a.m. on Dec. 28 of a possible drowning near Flag Island. The investigation revealed that a Bombardier tracked vehicle was transporting eight people to their fishing location when it broke through about 12 inches of ice over 10 feet of water. The driver of the vehicle and a nearby party began helping passengers out of the vehicle until they were stopped by the cold water.

Seven of the eight passengers were able to escape, but Frey, the eighth passenger, died in the incident. His body was recovered from the vehicle that afternoon by law enforcement.

By — Nathan Green

