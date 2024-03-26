Lakeland PBS

Murder Trial to Begin This Week for Brainerd Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Boyfriend

Lakeland News — Mar. 26 2024

Michael LaFlex (Credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

A murder trial will begin later this week for a Brainerd man accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend.

46-year-old Michael LaFlex is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder-not premeditated in connection with the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. Brogle had been reported missing after going to the LaFlex’s storage unit on October 26.

According to a criminal complaint, LaFlex shot Brogle in the back of the head from a distance and then buried his body in Crow Wing County. Officers searched the storage unit and later found a grave in Crow Wing County where Brogle’s body was discovered.

LaFlex has pleaded not guilty in the case. Jury selection for the trial is expected to begin Friday morning in Crow Wing County Court.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

