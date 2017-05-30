Multiple Weekend ATV Crashes Cause Injury And Death

In a release from Sheriff Tom Burch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated several ATV crashes over the Memorial Day weekend.

One crash happened Saturday night around 10:42 PM near Pequot Lakes, where the crash killed the driver of the ATV and injured Two passengers.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and learned that a 2014 Polaris Ranger was travelling on a driveway at a residence when it left the roadway striking a tree, ejecting the driver and two passengers.

The driver of the ATV, Steve Verville, 42, of Pequot Lakes MN was pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers a 51 year old male from Breezy Point and a 46 year old male from Cross Lake were treated at the scene and transported to a Brainerd MN hospital.

The victims have been identified as Kevin David Rogers, 51, and Troy Mitchell Cable, 46.

Three other crashes were reported Saturday afternoon and evening. Two were near Backus, in the Foot Hills State Forest area. The first crash Kevin Theodore Baker, 57, from Somerton, Arizona.

Around Noon a 2005 Artic Cat ATV was travelling on the ATV trail when it lost control and overturned, pinning the driver underneath it. The driver was extracted from the scene and transported to a Twin Cities hospital via North Memorial Air Care.

The second crash injured a Timothy Francis Czeck, 22, from Marshall, where his 2005 Yamaha ATV was travelling on the ATV trail when the driver lost control and fell off the machine. The driver was extricated from the scene and transported to a Brainerd MN hospital via North Ambulance.

The other crash was reported Saturday evening in Remer Township, where a 56- year- old male from St Michael was injured as well as a 54-year-old female, from Clearwater.

The investigation shows that a 2014 Polaris Sportsman was traveling on a roadway when it lost control rolling several times and striking a mailbox injuring both the driver and passenger. Both parties were transported to the Deer River Hospital and the female was further transported via Air Care to a Duluth MN hospital. The incident remains under investigation.