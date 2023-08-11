MPCA Addresses 173 Pollution Violations in 1st Half of 2023

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has closed 173 enforcement cases for water quality, air quality, waste, stormwater, and wastewater violations in the first half of 2023.

Penalties are calculated using several factors, including:

harm done or potential for harm to the environment

the economic benefit for the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws

how responsive and cooperative a regulated party was in correcting problems

There were three enforcement cases from the Lakeland viewing area with penalty amounts of $5,000 or more:

Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge in Bemidji – $13,000 for violating municipal wastewater treatment regulations

A-1 Concrete & Masonry in Grand Rapids – $8,600 for construction stormwater violations

Polaris Industries in Roseau – $6,840 for air quality violations

Imposing monetary penalties is only part of the MPCA’s enforcement process. Agency staff continue to provide assistance, support, and information on the steps and tools necessary to bring any company, individual, or local government back into compliance.

