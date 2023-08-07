Motley Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Sunday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 61-year-old Motley man has died in a motorcycle crash about six miles south of Motley.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Curtis Sievert was traveling west Sunday morning on 320th St. in Scandia Valley Township when he went around a curve, left the roadway and was ejected off of the motorcycle.

Sievert was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

