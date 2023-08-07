Lakeland PBS

Motley Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Sunday

Lakeland News — Aug. 7 2023

A 61-year-old Motley man has died in a motorcycle crash about six miles south of Motley.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Curtis Sievert was traveling west Sunday morning on 320th St. in Scandia Valley Township when he went around a curve, left the roadway and was ejected off of the motorcycle.

Sievert was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Randall Man Dies After Tractor Strikes Propane Tank

Ex-Minneapolis Officer Unrepentant As He Gets Nearly 5 Years in George Floyd Killing

One Person Dead in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Upsala

Investigators Name the Trooper Who Fatally Shot a Black Minnesota Man During a Traffic Stop

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.