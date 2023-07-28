MnDOT Spent Record Amount Last Winter to Clear Roads During Severe Weather

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We may be in the heart of summer during a massive heatwave, but one state organization has been looking back at last winter and how it was one for the record books.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they spent nearly $174 million to clear highways during the 2022-23 winter season, which is the most ever spent for snow and ice operations. It’s also nearly 25% higher than the most recent five-year average.

MnDOT crews also faced the most severe weather conditions in Minnesota in more than a decade. The statewide snowfall average was 90.2″, and our winter severity index was 164 – both those figures are higher than they were for the 2021-22 season.

Combined, MnDOT snowplow drivers worked 850,000 regular hours and overtime this season, which is more than 100,000 hours more than the previous winter.

MnDOT also used more liquid materials on Minnesota highways during the winter than ever before, adding up to more than 14 million gallons.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today