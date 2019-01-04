Lakeland PBS
MnDOT Funds Three Rail Service Improvement Projects

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 4 2019
The Minnesota Department Of Transportation has announced three projects that will improve rail service across the state. The $1.55 million in funding through the agency’s Minnesota Rail Service Improvement program will help strengthen the state’s shipping economy and assist companies that ship by rail to improve their operations.

The city of Becker received a $1 million award for Northern Metal Recycling to add a 7,000-foot rail spur to a new processing facility. Epitome Energy, LLC in Crookston, was awarded a $450,000 grant for new rail infrastructure for a new soybean processing and biodiesel facility. Minnesota Commercial Railway will use its $101,139 award to replace a railroad bridge over Rice Creek in New Brighton.

MnDOT received nine applications totaling more than $4.5 million for rail service improvement projects. Projects selected were based on the impact of state dollars on rail service and economic development.

“The program is designed to rehabilitate deteriorating rail lines, improve rail-shipping opportunities and preserve and maintain abandoned rail corridors for future transportation uses,” said Peter Dahlberg, Office of Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations. “These three projects will positively impact local economies and the overall rail system across the state.”

The Minnesota Rail Service Improvement program began in 1976. You can read more about the program here.

