MN Secretary of State Steve Simon Visits CLC to Discuss New Voting Laws

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon continued his tour through the state at Central Lakes College yesterday as he discussed the new voting laws passed in the latest legislative session.

The event was held at the Chalberg Theatre and was sponsored by CLC and the Brainerd Lakes Area League of Women Voters. During his talk, Simon dove into the new laws that have been in effect since July 1, which includes restoring voting rights for those previously incarcerated.

“The name of the game is making sure that everyone who wants to vote can vote and understands what the rules are, particularly where there have been a very few changes to the rules,” said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. “Just trying to get the word about what the rules are and where to find accurate, credible information.”

Simon has also visited Duluth, St. Cloud, Rochester, and New Ulm to discuss the new voting laws.

More information on voting in Minnesota can be found at the Secretary of State’s website.

