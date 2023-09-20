Lakeland PBS

MN Secretary of State Steve Simon Visits CLC to Discuss New Voting Laws

Miles WalkerSep. 20 2023

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon continued his tour through the state at Central Lakes College yesterday as he discussed the new voting laws passed in the latest legislative session.

The event was held at the Chalberg Theatre and was sponsored by CLC and the Brainerd Lakes Area League of Women Voters. During his talk, Simon dove into the new laws that have been in effect since July 1, which includes restoring voting rights for those previously incarcerated.

“The name of the game is making sure that everyone who wants to vote can vote and understands what the rules are, particularly where there have been a very few changes to the rules,” said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. “Just trying to get the word about what the rules are and where to find accurate, credible information.”

Simon has also visited Duluth, St. Cloud, Rochester, and New Ulm to discuss the new voting laws.

More information on voting in Minnesota can be found at the Secretary of State’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

Kinship Partners Hosts 37th Annual Food & Coat Drive in Crosby

Camp Ripley Breaks Ground on New Military & Veterans Museum

Leader, MN Celebrates Upcoming 100th Birthdays of Two Community Members

Greater MN Cities Awarded Grants for Economic Development

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.