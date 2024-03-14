MN Police Awaiting Passage of New School Resource Officer Bill
A bill modifying school resource officers’ grounds for use of reasonable force was repassed in the Minnesota House on Wednesday following an attempt to add an amendment to the legislation in the Senate. Pequot Lakes Police Chief Mike Davis talked to Lakeland News about how he feels the bill will help bring SROs back into Minnesota schools.
The bill repassed the House 119-9 and was approved by the Senate 61-3 on Thursday. It will now go to Gov. Walz for his signature.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.