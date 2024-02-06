MN House District 6A Rep. Ben Davis Announces Re-election Campaign

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Republican state Rep. Ben Davis of Mission Township has announced his re-election campaign for House District 6A.

Davis was first elected in 2022, winning by a 25-point margin. He currently serves on the Energy Committee, Children and Families Committee, and the Elections Committee. Davis is also a member of the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board.

District 6A includes Grand Rapids, LaPrairie, Cohasset, Garrison, Crosby, Ironton, Cuyuna, Deerwood, Crosslake, Emily, Outing, Fifty Lakes, and Remer.

