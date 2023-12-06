MN Emblems Commission Picks Design for New State Seal That Includes Loon

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Members of the State Emblems Redesign Commission have selected a design for the state seal.

The Commission will meet again next week to discuss possible modifications to the design, but the loon will be featured on the official great seal of the State of Minnesota. The design has the loon on top of waves that represent the state’s lakes.

The Committee is also continuing to work on creating the next Minnesota state flag. They are currently considering six finalists and must have one selected no later than Jan. 1.

