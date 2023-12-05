MN DNR Says Hundreds of Invasive Carp Captured from Mississippi River

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wildlife officials have captured hundreds of invasive carp from the Mississippi River near Trempealeau, Wisconsin.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that officials caught 296 silver carp, 23 grass carp, and four bighead carp on Nov. 30. The agency calls it the largest single capture of invasive carp in Minnesota to date.

Agency officials say the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tracked six tagged invasive carp in that area of the river days earlier. Those fish led officials to larger schools moving upstream.

Wildlife officials are battling to keep the carp out of the Great Lakes and protect the region’s $7 billion fishing industry. DNR officials say the large number captured Nov. 30 is concerning, but it’s likely they moved upstream and didn’t hatch in Minnesota waters.

