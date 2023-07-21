MN DNR Requiring Non-Toxic Ammo for State Park Special Deer Hunts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is requiring non-toxic ammunition for state park special deer hunts this year, as well as at the 56 scientific and natural areas (SNAs) that allow hunting.

The DNR says requiring non-toxic ammunition will help protect species from lead poisoning – such as eagles, ravens, hawks, and bobcats – that might ingest ammunition or feed on deer gut piles. The DNR also notes that hunters in Minnesota who do not wish to use non-toxic ammunition have abundant options for hunting in locations with no ammunition restrictions, such as wildlife management areas and state forests.

Peatland SNAs are exempt from this requirement. Due to shortages in certain ammunition types, this requirement also will not apply to state park youth deer hunts in the shotgun zone if hunters remove all parts of harvested deer, including the entrails.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today