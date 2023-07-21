Lakeland PBS

MN DNR Requiring Non-Toxic Ammo for State Park Special Deer Hunts

Lakeland News — Jul. 20 2023

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is requiring non-toxic ammunition for state park special deer hunts this year, as well as at the 56 scientific and natural areas (SNAs) that allow hunting.

The DNR says requiring non-toxic ammunition will help protect species from lead poisoning – such as eagles, ravens, hawks, and bobcats – that might ingest ammunition or feed on deer gut piles. The DNR also notes that hunters in Minnesota who do not wish to use non-toxic ammunition have abundant options for hunting in locations with no ammunition restrictions, such as wildlife management areas and state forests.

Peatland SNAs are exempt from this requirement. Due to shortages in certain ammunition types, this requirement also will not apply to state park youth deer hunts in the shotgun zone if hunters remove all parts of harvested deer, including the entrails.

