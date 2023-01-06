MN DFL Lawmakers Vowing Action on Legalizing Recreational Cannabis

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Senate and House DFL lawmakers are vowing action on legalizing recreational adult use cannabis this legislative session.

On Thursday, those leading the push for legalizing cannabis held a press conference today discussing their plans.

“Cannabis should not be illegal in Minnesota,” said Rep. Zack Stephenson of Coon Rapids. “Minnesotans deserve the freedom and respect to make responsible decisions about cannabis decisions themselves. Our current laws are doing more harm than good. State and local governments are spending millions enforcing laws that aren’t helping anyone, money that could be put to far better purposes.”

Under the proposal, cannabis use would be legal in private homes and licensed public establishments. The bill calls for the creation of an office of cannabis management, which would regulate cannabis use and access and oversee consumer, health, and public safety protections.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today