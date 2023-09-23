Lakeland PBS

MN Cannabis Management Director Resigns After Report of Illegal Products Sold at Shop

Lakeland News — Sep. 23 2023

Erin DuPree (Courtesy: Office of Gov. Tim Walz)

The woman who was hired to serve as the state of Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director resigned has one day later.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment of Erin DuPree to that position. But DuPree resigned Friday following a Star Tribune story that reported DuPree sold illegal products at her hemp shop.

According to the Star Tribune, Dupree’s company, Loonacy Cannabis, sold products containing illegally high THC levels and banned synthetic ingredients.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Greater MN Cities Awarded Grants for Economic Development

Deer River Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Gov. Walz Appoints 1st Director of Cannabis Management Office

MN Secretary of State Steve Simon Visits CLC to Discuss New Voting Laws

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.