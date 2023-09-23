MN Cannabis Management Director Resigns After Report of Illegal Products Sold at Shop

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The woman who was hired to serve as the state of Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director resigned has one day later.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment of Erin DuPree to that position. But DuPree resigned Friday following a Star Tribune story that reported DuPree sold illegal products at her hemp shop.

According to the Star Tribune, Dupree’s company, Loonacy Cannabis, sold products containing illegally high THC levels and banned synthetic ingredients.

