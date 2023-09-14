Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative Meets in Bemidji for Annual Conference

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Leaders of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI) gathered in Bemidji this week for their annual conference. With a goal of discussing ways to preserve the river in the first city along the Mississippi, these mayors also looked at including Indigenous voices in the conversation as well.

For 11 years the MRCTI has worked to better the communities along one of the nation’s well-known rivers. Now, for their 12th annual conference, more voices are being brought to the table.

Kicking off in Redby at the Red Lake Oshkiimajitaadah Community Center, the three nations of Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth signed a historic agreement. The agreement with MRCTI is a memorandum for the purpose of creating a partnership between all the tribal nations along the Mississippi River and MRCTI.

The work to preserve the integrity of the Mississippi River does not stop at having more voices join the conversation. Rather, the MRCTI is hoping to put the onus of having plastic pollution in the river on manufacturers.

The MRCTI members also visited the Headwaters at Itasca State Park during their stay in the area. Other topics discussed included watershed concerns and philanthropy along the Mississippi River.

