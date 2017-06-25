Missing Person Alert

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for help in locating 26-year-old Chelsea Ari Anita Batchelder, who was last seen on Thursday, June 22, in the Bemidji area.

Batchelder is described as 5’4″, 117 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her wrist and left foot.

If you have any information on Batchelder’s whereabouts contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.