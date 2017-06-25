Missing Person Alert
The Bemidji Police Department is asking for help in locating 26-year-old Chelsea Ari Anita Batchelder, who was last seen on Thursday, June 22, in the Bemidji area.
Batchelder is described as 5’4″, 117 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her wrist and left foot.
If you have any information on Batchelder’s whereabouts contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More
Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More
The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More
LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More