Lakeland PBS
Miss Minnesota United States 2018 Crowned In Brainerd

AJ Feldman
Mar. 19 2018
This past Saturday, the Miss Minnesota United States pageants handed out their crowns at Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd. Contestants competed in four separate areas – interview, swimsuit, evening gown, and on stage question.

“It feels absolutely incredible,” says Mandy Peterson, who was crowned Miss Minnesota United States. “This is my third year competing, and I kept coming back because I know what my purpose is. I’m so honored and excited to be on this journey.”

The pageant not only awarded titles to worthy winners, but provided exposure for local businesses and raised awareness to causes that the participants support.

“My platform is suicide awareness,” Peterson adds. “I actually work with several organizations, and now with the backing of the United States organization, I really think we’re going to get that message out there.”

The winners will head to Orlando in July to compete in the national competition.

Winners included:

Kylie Christenson – Miss Jr. Teen Minnesota United States

Maddie Helget – Miss Teen Minnesota United States

Mandy Peterson – Miss Minnesota United States

Alyssa DelTorre – Ms. Minnesota United States

Tracy Fischer-Phillippi – Ms. Woman Minnesota United States

Kimberly Stommes – Mrs. Minnesota United States

