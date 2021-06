Click to print (Opens in new window)

Thursday, June 24 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Historian & writer Ray Nelson shares his research of Minnesota’s oldest rifle artifact and its journey from Europe to fur-trade era Minnesota.