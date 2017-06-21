Minnesota Wild Will Debut New Jerseys For The Upcoming Season

The Minnesota Wild will have a new look for the start of the 2017-2018 season as the team unveiled new jerseys.

According to the Minnesota Wild website, the brand content and creative services team worked with NHL designers and Adidas for the home uniforms. They wanted to create a new home jersey with a vintage feel that pays tribute to the sweaters from the long history of hockey.

The new shoulder patch comes from the Wild script that has been a part of the green alternate sweaters that were worn from 2009 until last season. The new home uniform includes Iron Range Red and a distinctive “M” that was also featured on the Stadium Series uniform worn by the Wild on Feb. 21, 2016.

For more information on the jerseys visit wild.com/formthefuture.