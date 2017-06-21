DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Wild Will Debut New Jerseys For The Upcoming Season

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 21 2017
Leave a Comment

The Minnesota Wild will have a new look for the start of the 2017-2018 season as the team unveiled new jerseys.

New Minnesota Wild jersey for the 2017-2018 season

According to the Minnesota Wild website, the brand content and creative services team worked with NHL designers and Adidas for the home uniforms. They wanted to create a new home jersey with a vintage feel that pays tribute to the sweaters from the long history of hockey.

The new shoulder patch comes from the Wild script that has been a part of the green alternate sweaters that were worn from 2009 until last season. The new home uniform includes Iron Range Red and a distinctive “M” that was also featured on the Stadium Series uniform worn by the Wild on Feb. 21, 2016.

For more information on the jerseys visit wild.com/formthefuture.

 

 

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Wells Fargo Minnesota Wild Road Tour Makes a Stop in Little Falls

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji State University To Improve Nursing Workforce Diversity Through Grant

Starting in July, Bemidji State University (BSU) will receive a $449, 887 grant to improve diversity in the nation’s nursing workforce by
Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji State University To Improve Nursing Workforce Diversity Through Grant

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Open House Scheduled In Little Falls For Highway Construction Project

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

The Crow Wing County Landfill Is Energy Efficient Too

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Plane Crash In Mahnomen Sends Pilot To Hospital

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

If You Plan On Target Practicing This Summer Follow These Guidelines

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.