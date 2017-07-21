Minnesota State Patrol Investigating Fatal Menagha Crash

Law enforcement officials are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Menagha on Friday morning. One of the drivers involved was killed while the other has serious injuries.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol Report, a car driven by a 66 year old from Menahga was headed southbound on Highway 71 near 370th street. Around 9 AM, the Honda Civic crossed the center line and hit a van in a sideswipe/head-on crash.

The van driven by a 31 year old from New York Mills went off the road into the ditch and struck a tree. The Honda came to a stop upright on the shoulder to the west.

More information about the crash has not been released at this time. The Minnesota State Patrol has not released the identity of the two drivers involved or said which one was killed.