Minnesota Medical Association Urges Minnesotans To Let Professionals Handle Fireworks

The Minnesota Medical Associaton came out with a statement today encouraging Minnesotans to leave the lighting of fireworks to the professionals this Fourth of July.

According to 2017 data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average, 280 people go to the emergency department every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday. Of those injuries, a total of 36% of them involve children under the age of 14.

“We’d prefer that fireworks weren’t available commercially,” said MMA President Doug Wood, MD. “As long as they are, we strongly recommend that Minnesotans leave them to the experts who are trained in handling them.”