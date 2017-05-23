Minnesota Lynx Players To Receive Olympic Rings

Team USA women’s national team director Carol Callan was in town Tuesday to give Lindsay Whalen, Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles and coach Cheryl Reeve the Olympic rings they earned after winning the gold medal at the Rio Games last summer.
Reeve was an assistant coach on the team and all four players played key roles for the dominant USA women’s basketball team. The group went 8-0 and won the country’s sixth straight women’s basketball gold.
The presentation was scheduled to take place before the Lynx play Connecticut on Tuesday night.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More
Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More
Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More
Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More