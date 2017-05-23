DONATE

Minnesota Lynx Players To Receive Olympic Rings

Mal Meyer
May. 23 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The five Olympic champions from the Minnesota Lynx are getting a little more hardware.

Team USA women’s national team director Carol Callan was in town Tuesday to give Lindsay Whalen, Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles and coach Cheryl Reeve the Olympic rings they earned after winning the gold medal at the Rio Games last summer.

Reeve was an assistant coach on the team and all four players played key roles for the dominant USA women’s basketball team. The group went 8-0 and won the country’s sixth straight women’s basketball gold.

The presentation was scheduled to take place before the Lynx play Connecticut on Tuesday night.

