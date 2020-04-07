Minnesota High Schools Participate in #BeTheLightMN
There aren’t any baseball or softball games going on right now in Minnesota, but there’s a hot trend that’s catching on around the state.
Many high school teams, including Bemidji, have been putting on stadium lights at local high school fields for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to recognize the class of 2020 that can’t play or practice on the field right now. Some baseball music was also played, and community members gathered in cars at a safe distance apart.
At last check, there were currently 22 high schools in Minnesota that were taking part in the trend, and many of them have posted on social media using #BeTheLightMN.