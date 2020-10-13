Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Eases Restrictions on Indoor Visits to Nursing Homes

Lakeland News — Oct. 12 2020

Minnesota health officials rolled back rules Monday that prevented many families from visiting their loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic. Advocates for residents and their families have been clamoring for relief, noting that many elderly residents have suffered anxiety, depression, and physical decline because of the social isolation.

The new guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health allow indoor visitations at most senior homes that have not had new infections in the preceding two weeks and when the infection rate in the surrounding county is no more than 10%. The state still recommends that long-term care facilities limit how many visitors a resident can have at once and the duration of indoor visits.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

