Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Book Award Winner To Lead Virtual Author Event For Brainerd Public Library

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 22 2020

Minnesota Book Award winner Sheila O’Connor will be leading a virtual event about her award-winning novel, “Evidence of V: A Novel in Fragments, Facts and Fictions.”

The event is being offered in partnership with The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library, which has taken its “Brown Bag Lunch Summer Author Series” online.

Evidence of V” was inspired by the true story of the author’s maternal grandmother’s six-year incarceration as a 15-year-old girl for an unplanned pregnancy in 1935. The novel incorporates multiple genres as well as historical documents to bring to light the little-known practice of incarcerating girls for “immorality” at the Minnesota Home School for Girls in Sauk Centre, Minnesota and across the United States.

“Although my events have gone virtual, I remain committed to reaching out to communities across Minnesota whose families may have been affected by similar circumstances, and to raise awareness of this treatment of girls and women within the criminal justice system,” said O’Connor.  Ultimately, O’Connor hopes to connect with survivors and descendants whose stories have yet to be told.

“Evidence of V” is listed as one of the Best Criminal Justice Books of the Year by the Marshall Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization that seeks to create and sustain a sense of national urgency about the U.S. criminal justice system.  It is also a nominee for the Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Brainerd Public Library Holding Art Contest For Book Club Readers

Brainerd Public Library Offering Curbside Pickup to Check Out Books

Brainerd Public Library Closes To The Public

Soloist Laura Mackenzie Performs Wind-Powered Music at Brainerd Public Library

Latest Stories

Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Has Been Found in Crow Wing County

Posted on Jun. 22 2020

Crow Wing County Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Posted on Jun. 22 2020

Cass County Environmental Services Department Announces Meeting

Posted on Jun. 22 2020

"Minnesota Ready" Coalition Pushing to Have MN Fully Reopen

Posted on Jun. 20 2020

Youth Outdoor Games Return June 24, Indoor on July 1

Posted on Jun. 20 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.