Minneapolis Plans to Transfer Land to Red Lake Nation for Treatment Center

Minneapolis city leaders announced a plan today to transfer two city-owned lots to the Red Lake Nation for $1 each so an addiction treatment center can be built there.

The lots are located in the East Phillips neighborhood on Bloomington Ave. S in Minneapolis.

Red Lake officials said at a press conference today that the opioid and fentanyl addiction facility will offer culturally sensitive treatment from members of the Native community. The hope is that it will lead to better outcomes for those in the tribe battling drug addiction problems.

The land transfer still needs to be approved by the Minneapolis City Council. The plan will first be heard in a city housing and zoning committee before a city council vote, which is scheduled for Oct. 5.

