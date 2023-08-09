Mike Fogelson Steps Down as Bemidji HS Head Baseball Coach

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday, Bemidji High School announced that head baseball coach Mike Fogelson would be officially resigning.

Fogelson has been the Lumberjacks’ skipper for the past 18 seasons, amassing 258 victories to become the winningest coach in program history, surpassing BHS legend Des Sagedahl. He led the Jacks to back-to-back section championships in 2011 and 2012, a state championship appearance in 2012, and a Coach of the Year award to top it off.

Fogelson told Lakeland News that he wanted to spend more time with his family, and in particular wanted to help his son pursue his dreams. But he also says it’s hard to leave his position behind, and that it was a blessing to coach so many student-athletes over the years.

Fogelson did not reveal if there was someone ready to step in and replace him, but he did say he felt very comfortable leaving, knowing there are lots of great candidates in Bemidji.

