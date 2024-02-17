Lakeland PBS

Menahga Girls’ Basketball Focused on More Than 23-Game Win Streak

Charlie YaegerFeb. 16 2024

After losing their first game of the season, Menahga girls’ basketball has rattled off 23 straight wins, currently the longest active streak in the state of Minnesota. So far, the Lady Braves have secured the Park Region Conference championship and are currently ranked 17th in the state in Class AA. But the team isn’t letting the streak get to their heads as they prep to achieve a much loftier goal – making it back to the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

They will put their win streak to the test next Tuesday, Feb. 20 at home versus Hawley before finishing the regular season on the road at Pelican Rapids.

