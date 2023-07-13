Married Couple Named Crow Wing County’s 2023 Outstanding Senior Volunteers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Every year, seniors from Crow Wing County gather in Brainerd’s Lum Park in order to celebrate the Crow Wing County Outstanding Senior Volunteer Awards.

“We start coordinating about the middle of May,” explained The Center Director DeAnn Barry. “Nominations can come from nonprofits, church groups throughout Crow Wing County.”

Traditionally, the event kicks off with seniors enjoying a picnic in the park.

“It’s wonderful, you know, with COVID, there were a lot of things for a few years we couldn’t do, and it’s wonderful to see them back,” said Barry.

This year’s awards went to both Bev and Jim Hoffmann, who were both surprised at their nomination.

“It’s amazing, I can’t believe it happened!” exclaimed Mr. Hoffmann.

“I can’t either!” added Mrs. Hoffmann.

As Barry explained, the Hoffmanns provided several volunteer hours to Brainerd’s The Center, organizing game nights such as bingo and bean bag tosses for seniors in the community.

“They started to describe that they had a couple of volunteers they wanted to honor today,” explained Mr. Hoffmann, “As it progressed it seemed more and more like, ‘Uh oh, I know where this is going.'”

While the Hoffman’s upbeat attitude and sense of humor were a large part of their nomination, ultimately, their willingness to give back to their community is what made them perfect candidates for the awards.

“We just love to do what we can. Whatever needs helping, we pitch in and try to do it,” said Mr. Hoffmann.

The Hoffmann’s will also be featured in this year’s “Senior Day” at the Crow Wing County Fair.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today