Maple Tree Tapping in MN Starting Early This Year Due to Mild Weather

This mild winter across Minnesota has impacted the state in many different ways, including the maple syrup industry. Last year was a down year due to the late-season snow, but because of the warmer weather this year, sap in maple trees has already started running within the state.

Usually, companies start tapping maple trees towards the end of March and into April. But with the snow almost completely melted, some companies already have or will start tapping trees as soon as possible.

“I know southern Minnesota, south of the Twin Cities metro there, they’re already making maple syrup, which is again, still early for them as well,” said Benjamin Bostaph, owner of Master’s Maples, last week. “They typically start before we do, just us being up here in north – the Northland, northern Minnesota, we start later. But yeah, it’s just, it’s kind of what it is. And so will most likely actually be tapping our trees this week and start collecting that sap as soon as that starts to run. So it just all depends on what what the weather gives us.”

Most who tap maple trees do it as a hobby instead of a job and are looking forward to an early start this season.

