Mankato, MN Man Among 5 Soldiers Dead in Helicopter Crash

A Minnesota man is among five soldiers who died when their helicopter crashed in the Eastern Mediterranean over the weekend. They were all part of the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe was part of aerial refueling training Friday when the helicopter experienced a malfunction that led the helicopter to crash in the sea.

Wolfe was a graduate of Mankato East High School and enlisted in the Army in 2018. His awards and decorations include two Army Commendation Medals and an Army Achievement Medal.

This is the second fatal helicopter crash involving a unit based at Fort Campbell this year. In March, two Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the 101st Airborne Division collided during a nighttime training flight, killing all nine soldiers aboard.

