Lakeland PBS

Mankato, MN Man Among 5 Soldiers Dead in Helicopter Crash

Lakeland News — Nov. 13 2023

Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe (Credit: U.S. Army Special Operations Command)

A Minnesota man is among five soldiers who died when their helicopter crashed in the Eastern Mediterranean over the weekend. They were all part of the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe was part of aerial refueling training Friday when the helicopter experienced a malfunction that led the helicopter to crash in the sea.

Wolfe was a graduate of Mankato East High School and enlisted in the Army in 2018. His awards and decorations include two Army Commendation Medals and an Army Achievement Medal.

This is the second fatal helicopter crash involving a unit based at Fort Campbell this year. In March, two Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the 101st Airborne Division collided during a nighttime training flight, killing all nine soldiers aboard.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Cass Lake Woman Charged with Murdering Son Found Incompetent to Stand Trial

96-Year-Old Korean War Vet Still Attempting to Get Purple Heart Medal After 7 Decades

North Dakota State Makes New Scholarship to Compete with MN Free Tuition Program

Authorities Still Looking for Answers into Murder of Terry Brisk Near Little Falls

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.