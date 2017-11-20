Man who Crashed Into School Bus Sentenced To 10 days In Jail

The Tennessee man, who caused a school bus crash in Bemidji back in May, was sentenced to 10 days in jail last Friday. The crash injured several of the children who were on board the bus.

30-year-old Thomas Lee Nielsen was charged with careless driving on May 5th. He later pled guilty to the charge.

Police say he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Irvine Ave. and South Movil Lake Rd. in Bemidji. The crash caused the bus driver to lose control and swerve off the road, where it then rolled onto its side and into a ditch near Irvine Ave.

According to court documents, at least three people have submitted victim impact statements.

Nielsen’s full sentence is 90 days in jail, but the remaining 80 days will not have to served unless Nielsen violates his probation orders.