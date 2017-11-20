DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Man who Crashed Into School Bus Sentenced To 10 days In Jail

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

The Tennessee man, who caused a school bus crash in Bemidji back in May, was sentenced to 10 days in jail last Friday. The crash injured several of the children who were on board the bus.

30-year-old Thomas Lee Nielsen was charged with careless driving on May 5th. He later pled guilty to the charge.

Police say he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Irvine Ave. and South Movil Lake Rd. in Bemidji. The crash caused the bus driver to lose control and swerve off the road, where it then rolled onto its side and into a ditch near Irvine Ave.

According to court documents, at least three people have submitted victim impact statements.

Nielsen’s full sentence is 90 days in jail, but the remaining 80 days will not have to served unless Nielsen violates his probation orders.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

School Bus Crash Near Roseau Sends Children To Hospital

Court Appearance Waived For Man Who Struck Bemidji School Bus

Man Accused Of Striking A Bemidji School Bus Has Arrest Warrant Revoked

Man Accused Of Causing Bus Crash Fails To Appear In Court

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Judy said

How do I get tickets?... Read More

Latest Story

Buena Vista Ski Area Hosts Open House

The Buena Vista Ski area hosted an open house this weekend to get everyone excited to hit the slopes. The event doubled as a fundraiser and “ski
Posted on Nov. 21 2017

Latest Stories

Buena Vista Ski Area Hosts Open House

Posted on Nov. 21 2017

MnDOT Holds Public Comment for Mowing/Haying State Right of Way

Posted on Nov. 20 2017

Community Spotlight: Stuff A Truck

Posted on Nov. 20 2017

2nd Woman Accuses Sen. Al Franken of Improper Conduct

Posted on Nov. 20 2017

Lake Bemidji State Park Open To Public During Muzzleloader Deer Hunt

Posted on Nov. 20 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.