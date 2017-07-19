Man Reported Missing In Brainerd Area

The Brainerd Police Department is searching for a man who last seen on or around July 4 in downtown Brainerd.

John Alan Greenwaldt was active on his Facebook page, but family and friends haven’t heard from or seen him.

The 29-year-old is described as Caucasian, 5″10′, 180 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. Greenwaldt has several tattoos on his arms and neck. He has the letters “JOHN” across his left fingers and “Diane” on his right forearm.

His family became concerned because this is unusual behavior for Greenwaldt to not have contact with them for several days, so they reported him missing on July 14.

Investigators are on the case. Brainerd Police has been active in the search for Greenwaldt and have gotten the word out through their Facebook page in trying to locate him.

Corky McQuiston with the Brainerd Police says Greenwaldt doesn’t have a permanent address and was homeless up until this point but knows a lot of people. He also says although Greenwaldt has a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest he doesn’t think that has anything to do with his disappearance.

Greenwaldt’s family has been cooperative in the investigation and informed the police of his acquaintances.

If you have any information on Greenwaldt, you’re asked to call the Brainerd Police at 281-829-2805.