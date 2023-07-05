Lakeland PBS

Man Drowns While Fishing South of Nashwauk

Mary BalstadJul. 5 2023

After hours of searching, local law enforcement found the body of a man who drowned at Swan Lake south of Nashwauk on Monday.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, a reporting party called at approximately 9:53 a.m. on July 3 about an unoccupied boat circling the north end of the lake. The party indicated they saw a man with his dog leave in a boat earlier in the day.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement learned that the boat belonged to 52-year-old James Kleffman of Pengilly. They learned Kleffman left his home around 8:00 a.m. to go fishing. Before securing the boat, officials could see the dog was still in it, while Kleffman was not.

The Itasca County Search & Rescue Team along with deputies searched the area where Kleffman was last reported by witnesses to be seen. The search and rescue team recovered Kleffman’s body at approximately 7:38 p.m. in 38 feet of water.

The Nashwauk Ambulance, Greenway Fire, Itasca County Dive Team, and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources helped on the scene.

